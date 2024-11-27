N110bn Fraud Allegation: Yahaya Bello Pleads Not Guilty To 16-Count Charge

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his involvement in an alleged N110 billion fraud.

Bello was arraigned on Wednesday 27 November before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Arrives Abuja High Court Under Heavy Security

The former Kogi governor was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in April 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...