BREAKING: Boko Haram Mocks ISWAP After Failed Kukawa Attack

Boko Haram (JAS) celebrated the failure of a recent Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) assault on Nigerian troops in Kukawa.

JAS mocked ISWAP’s lack of strategy and shared images of neutralized fighters and destroyed equipment, confirming heavy ISWAP losses.

Nigerian forces successfully repelled the attack, killing 12 ISWAP fighters, destroying seven VBIEDs, and recovering weapons, motorcycles, and ammunition.

ISWAP’s initial claims of victory were discredited, highlighting ongoing rivalry and disarray within the insurgent factions.

