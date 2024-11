The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, arrived at the High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday morning amidst tight security.

Bello arrived at the court at approximately 8:50 am. The reason for his appearance has not yet been disclosed, but the high level of security around the premises drew significant attention.

