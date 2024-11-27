Delta Govt Awards Scholarship To 687 Students

The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board (DSBSB) led by the Chairman Comrade Shedrack Agediga and Executive Secretary Dr Godfrey Enita has presented Scholarship to Children of Deceased civil servants who died in active service, and to students with disabilities.

In a significant move to support education and alleviate financial hardship, the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board (DSBSB) presented the scholarships to 687 beneficiaries during a ceremony in asaba .

The recipients include 627 children of deceased civil servants and 60 students with disabilities, spanning across the three levels of education.

The Chairman of the board, Comrade Shedrack Agediga while presenting the scholarship, praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving the release of funds for the scholarship awards.

He noted that the governor’s administration is committed to restoring the glory of the education system in Delta State and encouraging students to excel academically.

“The scholarship program aims to provide financial support to deserving students, helping them achieve their academic goals and ultimately become entrepreneurs and employers of labor.

The DSBSB is dedicated to delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of Delta State, and this scholarship award is a testament to that commitment.”

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, presented the scholarships to the beneficiaries and assured them that the Oborevwori administration will continue to support students across the state.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and congratulated the staff of the DSBSB for their efforts in implementing the scholarship schemes.

