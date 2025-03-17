My Father Is The Greatest President in Nigeria’s History- Seyi Tinubu

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Oluwaseyi Abiodun Tinubu has stated that his father is the greatest President ever produced in Nigeria’s history.

In an audience with Nigerian youths in Adamawa state, Seyi who emphasized that the present administration has created an opportunity for young people to fly, added that; “It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria.

“He is the only president that has kept your people at home, from when he was governor to when he became president. The only president who created a platform for young people to fly.

“The only president that created an economy that has benefitted everybody, the only president that is not trying to enrich his pocket.”