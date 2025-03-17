Decomposed Body of Kidnapped Village Head Found in Kaduna State

The body of Yuda Garba, the village head of Dagachi Hamlet, who was kidnapped on March 11, has been discovered in a bush near Takula, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to intelligence sources, villagers reported finding a body in the Nomadic Forest near Kuyeri, located on the border between Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Security personnel and community members quickly arrived at the scene, where relatives confirmed the remains as those of the abducted village head.

Security forces have increased efforts to locate and rescue other victims who were kidnapped during the same incident.

Authorities have assured residents that investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.