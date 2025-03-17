Tinubu’s Media Aide Calls for Execution of Corps Member Over Criticism

Temitope Ajayi, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has said that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie ‘Raye’ Uguamaye, deserves execution by hanging or firing squad for calling the president a “terrible” leader.

Ms. Uguamaye, currently serving in Lagos, expressed her frustration in a TikTok video about the rising cost of living, questioning the government’s efforts to control inflation. In her video, she said, “Every week, prices keep increasing. I don’t know if there is any other president as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

Mr. Ajayi, displeased with her remarks, argued that corps members are bound by an oath and a code of conduct that prevents them from criticizing the country or its leader. He stated on Facebook, “If she were not a corps member, she could say whatever she wanted, like others do. But as a corps member, she violated her oath. That is a capital offense under NYSC.” He further insisted, “She should be punished to the fullest extent, not just warned.”

However, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has defended Ms. Uguamaye, stating that criticizing the president is not an offense under the NYSC Act or its By-laws.

He emphasized that her comments were not partisan but rather an expression of frustration over economic hardship, which is protected under Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of expression.

Amnesty International, as well as politicians Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have condemned the attempt to silence government critics, including the intimidation of Ms. Uguamaye.