Joe Biden diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

The diagnosis came on Friday after he visited a doctor due to urinary symptoms.

His office confirmed the development in a statement released on Sunday.

Biden, 82, had been experiencing discomfort before deciding to see a doctor last week.

Medical checks revealed a prostate nodule, and further tests confirmed the cancer.

The illness is described as a more aggressive type, based on a Gleason score of 9 out of 10.

This score, used to grade the severity of prostate cancer, suggests that the disease could spread quickly.

The cancer has already reached his bones, which usually makes treatment more complex.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, Biden’s doctors say the cancer is hormone-sensitive.

This means treatment can still help manage it.

The former president and his family are currently looking at different treatment options.

Hormone therapy is likely to be among the choices, as it can help slow down the growth of cancer cells and relieve symptoms.

Since stepping down from the 2024 presidential race due to health and age concerns, Biden has been less visible in public.

He made a few appearances earlier this year, including a speech in Chicago and an interview with the BBC.

During that interview, he admitted that withdrawing from the race was not an easy decision.

He was replaced by Kamala Harris, his former vice president, as the Democratic nominee.