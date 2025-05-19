Police Debunk Alleged Abduction of 15 Anambra Jamb Candidates and Teachers in Imo

The Imo State Police Command clarified reports on Sunday concerning fifteen students of Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State, who departed Onitsha on 16th May 2025 for their rescheduled JAMB examinations at the CBT centre in Okigwe Zone, Imo State.

The news had gone out that the students, alongside their teachers and the school proprietor, had been kidnapped.

One of the school’s students (name withheld) revealed that JAMB scheduled some of them to the Okigwe centre, while he and others were expected to take the rewrite examination in Onitsha.

The student also confirmed that the phone numbers of the students and their teachers have remained unreachable, fueling the rumours that they may have been abducted.

However, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed in a statement that no abduction took place.

He revealed that the students and their proprietor and support staff safely arrived in Imo State and sat for the examinations as scheduled.

Okoye noted that during their return journey, the school bus experienced a mechanical failure in the Amuro area of Okigwe, where mobile network coverage was limited.

He regretted that the unforeseen breakdown caused a communication gap, leading to unfounded speculation online and concerns for the students’ safety.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives of the Imo State Police Command, in close collaboration with sister security agencies, immediately conducted a coordinated patrol and located the stranded students.

“They were safely escorted to Owerri, where arrangements were made to tow and repair the school bus.

“After the necessary repairs, the students and their proprietor resumed their journey and returned to Onitsha all in good health.

“The Command appreciates concerned citizens for the timely information. We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information while supporting our efforts to keep the state safe,” he said.

The PPRO assured that the Imo State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within Imo State.