Anambra Orphanage Children Tour Newly Built Funcity, Government House with Mrs. Soludo

It was a joyous weekend for children from various community homes and orphanages across Anambra State, as they were treated to a fun-filled tour of some facilities built by the Anambra State Government.

The wife of the State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, took the children on a tour of the facilities, which included the Solution Funcity, the new Government House, and the Governor’s Lodge, all in Awka.

During the tour, the Anambra First Lady led the children around the facilities, playing with them and sharing inspiring stories with the community home children.

One of the children, Chinwendu Madueke, whose joy knew no bounds, expressed gratitude to the first lady for sharing such quality time and the motherly love she showed them.

According to him, the tour will leave indelible memories of joy and happiness in their minds.

“Since I came of age, this is the most joyous experience for me, and I am happy I shared it with Her Excellency. I will always remember this day because it felt like motherly care,” he said.

Little Benita, another inmate in a community in Awka, had so much fun and will have a lot to tell her fellow children when school resumes next week.

Explaining why she decided to take the children around, Mrs Soludo said they are Anambra children, too, and deserve the same fun and leisure as their peers in their parents’ homes.

She expressed satisfaction that the children had fun and promised to return them to enjoy all the fun facilities immediately the Funcity commences full operation.

“Today, I took my children from the orphanage homes to see what is happening in their state. Because of how they are, they do not always have this kind of opportunity.

“These are children of Anambra too and they deserve some leisure and fun too. My greatest happiness is that they are happy.

“All we are doing as a government is for the interest of the children.

She promised, “I cannot wait for the place to be officially opened so that I can take them to enjoy all the facilities there. “

The Anambra State First Lady, who waved aside criticisms over why the state government decided to invest in constructing the facility, explained that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had in his manifesto envisioned making Anambra a place where people can live, work, and enjoy.

She noted that some of the facilities in the fun city can only be found in faraway destinations, expressing confidence that when it fully comes on stream, the facility will attract fun seekers and holidaymakers to Anambra and, as such, help stimulate the local economy.

“We want to make Anambra a destination and not a departure lounge. With this facility, you will see that people will want to bring their children to Anambra for leisure.

“Do you know that people travel from Nigeria to other countries just to enjoy facilities like this and have fun with their children and families.

“Now, we have this kind of thing in Anambra, it is a major plus to us,” Mrs Soludo pointed out.