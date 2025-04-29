Is King Sunny Ade Missing? Daughter Accuses Manager of Holding Juju Legend Against His Will

A family dispute involving Nigerian juju music legend, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has spilled into the public as some of his children raise concerns about his safety, well-being, and management.

The controversy started on Monday, April 28, 2025, when KSA’s daughter, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye, took to social media, alleging that her 78-year-old father was missing and being held against his will by his stepbrother and unofficial manager, Dayo Adegeye.

“Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking his calls. Where is he?” Damilola posted on Instagram.

She further accused Dayo of drugging the septuagenarian with sleeping pills, controlling his finances, and moving him from one hotel to another, thereby isolating him from his family.

“They are keeping him in different hotels, away from his family, pumping him with sleeping medications! My dad just lost his daughter and hasn’t even had time to mourn, yet they keep dragging him from show to show,” she wrote.

Damilola also claimed that Dayo was stealing from KSA and booking shows without fulfilling obligations, stating:

“I want Dayo apprehended. I want him to provide all the money they have been stealing from him. He has a UK visa, thinking he can run.”

However, in an exclusive interview with The Punch on April 28, Dayo Adegeye dismissed the claims as “false” and “malicious,” insisting that their father is in good health.

“On Saturday, April 26, my dad performed at the 60th birthday party of a fan at 16 Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. He still had rehearsals last week. He will perform in Akure on May 1,” Dayo stated.

He clarified his role, saying:

“I am not the official manager. I just assist my father. I’m not on the payroll. This arrangement wasn’t planned but arose out of necessity. He asked me to help, and I’m doing it out of love and duty.”

Dayo also alleged that Damilola’s mental state may be affecting her claims, noting:

“She is not in the right frame of mind for her to have made those posts… You cannot speak ill of my father and expect me to still reckon with you.”

Another son of KSA, David Adegeye, also refuted Damilola’s claims in a separate interview.

“As I’m speaking with you, daddy is fine. He is not working under duress. He just finished an event. I can tell you with proof and evidence that he is fine,” he said.

Veteran journalist Olawale Olaleye offered a middle-ground perspective, stating in a Facebook post that he and others who once had direct access to KSA can no longer reach him.

“Curiously, everyone who could reach KSA at a dial could not anymore,” he said, adding that a recent attempt to book the musician for an event proved unsuccessful.

To quell rising public concern, Dayo issued a formal statement late Monday:

“We want to assure everyone that King Sunny Ade is safe, sound, and in good spirits. There is no truth whatsoever to the rumour of any kidnapping.”

He added that the music icon had chosen to “maintain a low profile for rest and private reflection.”

Despite the family’s assurances, there has been no public appearance or direct video statement from King Sunny Ade himself as of the time of this report.

Upcoming Engagement

King Sunny Ade is expected to perform in Akure, Ondo State, on May 1, 2025, a performance that Dayo described as an opportunity for the public to see the music legend and verify his condition for themselves.

“If you are free, you can join him in Akure. He will be glad to answer questions on what you have heard on social media about him,” Dayo said.