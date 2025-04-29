2027: Alkali Urges Coalition to Present Candidate Without Regional Bias, Says Rotational Presidency Unconstitutional

Former APC presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Dr. Abubakar Alkali, has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of 2027, calling on opposition leaders to rally behind any presidential candidate that has the common interest of the people at heart and form a unified front to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, on Monday April 28, Alkali argued that Tinubu, being from the West, has a solid electoral base locked down, making it critical for a coalition to present a northern contender with a running mate from the South-East to balance the ticket.

While dismissing zoning as unconstitutional and insisting that only a united opposition can topple the APC, Alkali said,

“There is no aspect of the Nigerian constitution that says the presidency should rotate between the South and the North. You cannot have that kind of arrangement because it is not binding. Zoning is only an arrangement of the political parties.

“If you bring me into a room a say please, Dr. Alkali strategize for us on how we can win this election if the coalition takes place; since Tinubu is from the South. I will push for someone from the North.”

The former presidential aspirant pointed to the 2023 general elections as proof, claiming the fragmented opposition from Labour Party’s Peter Obi and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar handed Tinubu victory.

President Tinubu is in power today because the opposition divided their votes. If you combine Obi and Atiku results, that is opposition. It means any candidate from that part would have been the president. The only chance to defeat an incumbent is coalition. Not Everybody can be president at once. Not Every can win. You cannot eat your cake and have it.”

He further emphasized the impossibility of unseating president Bola Tinubu without a grand coalition.