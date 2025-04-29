EFCC Arrests Music Executive E-Money Over Alleged Naira Abuse, Dollar Spraying

Popular businessman and music executive, Emeka Okonkwo, famously known as E-Money, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged currency abuse.

According to sources within the commission, E-Money was taken into custody on the night of Monday, April 28, for allegedly spraying both Nigerian naira and US dollars at a social event — a violation of Nigeria’s currency regulations and the Foreign Exchange Act.

The businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and close ties to top entertainers, has reportedly been flown to Abuja for further interrogation.

As of the time of this report, the EFCC is yet to issue an official statement regarding his arrest.