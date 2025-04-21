I No Hate Davido!” -Shanks Breaks Silence on Album Rating Drama

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Shanks Comics, is finally speaking up after catching major heat over his review of Davido’s latest album, 5ive — and no, it’s not beef, it’s just vibes.

Shanks had given his honest two cents about the album, rating some tracks high and others… not so much. But some fans weren’t having it. According to the streets of social media, Shanks has had it out for Davido since the whole Kai Cenat drama, and this was just another “sneaky jab.”

But Shanks says, cut it out.

“Just like any other listener, some songs hit, others didn’t. I rated the album based on how I felt, not based on any past drama,” he explained.

He also cleared the air on the supposed tension with Davido, saying whatever happened in the past has been squashed. No bad blood, no grudges — they’re cool now.

“People keep running with this narrative that I don’t like Davido because of the Kai Cenat situation. But that’s old news. We’re good.”

What’s really grinding his gears, though, is how people love to ignore the positive things he’s said about Davido and only highlight the controversial stuff.

“I’ve praised Davido plenty of times, but somehow y’all only see the negative. Why?”

So, is this just a case of fans doing the most, or should influencers tread more carefully when reviewing albums from A-list stars?