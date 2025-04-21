Chelsea Given Option to Sign Jadon Sancho Permanently

Chelsea has been presented with an opportunity to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United, according to reports.

The Blues can now exercise a buy option worth £25m, which was agreed upon in August. This development comes as Chelsea is expected to finish above 15th in the Premier League.

The deal gives Chelsea the flexibility to decide whether they want to sign Sancho on a permanent basis or explore other options. If Chelsea chooses to take up the buy option, they will be required to pay the agreed-upon fee of £25m. This would allow them to retain the talented winger’s services beyond his current loan spell.

However, if Chelsea decides not to pursue a permanent transfer, they will be obligated to pay a £5m fee to Manchester United as part of a compensation clause. This clause is part of the loan agreement and ensures that United receives some compensation if Chelsea chooses not to take up the buy option.

The decision on Sancho’s future now rests with Chelsea, who will need to weigh their options carefully.