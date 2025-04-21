They’re In It for the Money! -Spyro Calls Out Gospel Artists, Hails Tems as a Role Model

Nigerian singer and self-proclaimed ‘Jesus boy’, Spyro, is making bold statements and let’s just say, he didn’t come to play.

In a recent episode of HipTV’s Trending with Pascal, Spyro claimed that many gospel artists are no different from secular musicians — they’re all in the music business for the same reason: money.

“The people that claim to be gospel artists or gospel ministers are just artists — they’re in the business to make money just like us in the Afrobeats industry,” he said, with zero sugarcoating.

Spyro’s statement has already begun sparking conversations online, especially within the gospel community. Some are calling it facts, others say it’s too much generalization.

But that’s not all he had to say.

The “Who’s Your Guy” crooner also took a moment to address the pressure on female artists in the industry, praising Tems for keeping it classy without compromising.

“There is a lot of pressure on female artists to do crazy things,” he said. “Tems is holding it down decently, yet she’s one of the biggest in the world right now. She has it together.”

Spyro believes Tems should be celebrated as a true role model for young girls, proving that success doesn’t require stripping down or selling out.

However, now the question is: is he calling for a gospel music reform, or just highlighting uncomfortable truths?