Gospel Singer Caught with Severed Head of NYSC Corps Member in Orozo – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Gospel singer and fitness enthusiast Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was arrested in Orozo, Nasarawa State, after being caught with the severed head of his 24-year-old lady, Salome Enejo, a National Youth Service Corps member serving in Abuja. The incident occurred near a church during a Sunday service on January 12, 2025. Suspicious behavior near a river led church members to confront Ajayi, who attempted to flee but was apprehended. Upon inspection, a nylon bag he discarded was found to contain the victim’s severed head. Ajayi admitted to killing Enejo during an argument after she allegedly injured him with a knife. He claimed he was transporting the head to someone who had requested it. Further investigation at Ajayi’s residence revealed two sacks containing the dismembered remains of Enejo. Ajayi, who was injured during his apprehension, is under police custody and receiving medical treatment. The Nasarawa State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation, confirming Enejo’s identity through her family.

2. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was impeached on January 13, 2025, for fraud and financial misconduct allegations. Fouad Oki, an APC chieftain, described the impeachment as overdue and revealed that President Bola Tinubu had attempted to mediate but found Obasa uncooperative, leading to his removal. Obasa, accused of withdrawing ₦43.5 billion for questionable expenditures, was replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1. His tenure began in 2015 and was marred by allegations of mismanagement and fraud, including the diversion of public funds to personal accounts. Previous investigations by The Gazette and Sahara Reporters exposed his controversial financial dealings, though no formal charges were filed despite EFCC inquiries.

3. Justice K. B. Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court criticized the detention of former Ooni of Ife’s ex-queen, Silekunola Naomi, and two co-defendants, Oriyomi Hamzat and Abdulahib Fasasi, in prison without proper legal grounds. They had been held since December 24, 2024, over a stampede at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan that caused the death of 35 children. The judge ruled that their detention under a “holding charge” was unconstitutional and granted them bail of ₦10 million each, with two sureties owning property within the court’s jurisdiction. The defendants were barred from international travel and press interviews during their trial. Hamzat’s lawyer, Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN), expressed optimism about securing his client’s release soon. Meanwhile, the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions established a prima facie case against the defendants and plans to proceed with formal charges. A magistrate’s court adjourned further proceedings until January 27, 2025

4. TikTok dismissed a Bloomberg report as “pure fiction,” claiming that China is considering selling the app’s U.S. operations to Elon Musk if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a ban. The Court is set to rule on legislation requiring TikTok to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban by January 19, citing national security concerns. TikTok maintains it will not sell its U.S. operations and denies any influence from the Chinese Communist Party. The Biden administration supports the legislation, arguing TikTok could be used for espionage and political manipulation. Former President Donald Trump, set to return to office on January 20, opposes the ban and seeks a political resolution. Democratic lawmakers have urged an extension of the deadline, while the Supreme Court justices appear inclined to uphold the legislation.

5. Rescuers in South Africa have retrieved survivors and bodies from an abandoned gold mine near Stilfontein, where hundreds of illegal miners are believed trapped, and at least 100 have reportedly died. The standoff began in November 2024, when authorities attempted to seal the mine, cutting off food and water supplies to force the miners out. On January 9, 2025, advocacy groups restored a pulley system that had been destroyed, enabling rescue efforts to resume. Since January 12, 2025, 18 bodies have been recovered, but over 400 miners reportedly remain underground. Videos from January show dozens of bodies wrapped in plastic and miners pleading for help. The miners are suspected to have died from starvation or dehydration. Despite criticism over their response to the crisis, authorities have defended the crackdown on illegal mining, which is linked to larger criminal syndicates. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...