Xiaohongshu Tops U.S. App Store as TikTok Faces Possible Shutdown

As TikTok’s potential U.S. shutdown approaches on January 19, a rival app from China, Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, has gained popularity in the U.S.

The app reached the number one position on the U.S. App Store, overtaking other free apps, and is now the leading social networking platform on iPhones.

Many TikTok influencers are encouraging their followers to try Xiaohongshu as a backup in case of a ban on TikTok.

Launched in 2013, Xiaohongshu has seen rapid growth, especially among younger users during the pandemic.

With over 300 million monthly active users, the app offers features similar to Pinterest and Instagram, along with social shopping options.

It has attracted significant venture funding, including from major players like Tencent and Alibaba, and is valued at $17 billion.

While it remains unclear whether Xiaohongshu can maintain its current momentum in the U.S. or face scrutiny from authorities, it is evident that it is emerging as a strong competitor to TikTok.