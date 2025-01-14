Universal Music Group Cancels Grammy-Related Events to Support Wildfire Victims

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the cancellation of all Grammy-related events leading up to and following the 67th Grammy Awards.

The decision was made in response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which have displaced thousands and left many homes in ruins.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, January 13, 2025, UMG revealed that events such as the artist showcase and the after-Grammy party have been canceled.

The company plans to redirect the funds originally allocated for these glamorous events to help those affected by the wildfires.

UMG also expressed its gratitude to the brave first responders and emergency teams who have been working tirelessly during this crisis.

“Los Angeles is home to many, and we are committed to supporting the music community, artists, teams, and the people of this region as we face this horrific episode together,” the statement read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DEx1lvJyI9Z/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link

The wildfires have forced over 180,000 Los Angeles residents to flee their homes. Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who resides in the U.S., shared on social media that some of her friends were directly impacted by the fires.

Praying for their safety, she revealed she had considered evacuating but eventually returned to Nigeria after receiving encouragement from fellow Nigerians.

Reality TV star Morey Faith also shared her harrowing experience, posting a video on Instagram Stories where she revealed she had only 20 minutes to evacuate her home.

The wildfires have cast a somber shadow over the Grammy Awards, but the spirit of resilience remains strong.

It’s worth noting that Nigerian music stars like Wizkid (Ayo Balogun) and Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) have previously brought home Grammy wins, showcasing the global impact of Nigerian talent.

By prioritizing aid over celebration, UMG has set a heartfelt example, demonstrating that even in the midst of glamour, humanity must come first.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...