Food Fortification Key to Better Nutrition -BUK Professor

Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, a Professor of Animal Science at Bayero University Kano (BUK), has emphasized the importance of food fortification in improving global nutrition.

He explained that having food available is not enough to meet nutritional needs and called for a national effort to fortify and enhance the nutritional value of milk, meat, and eggs to promote better health and economic sustainability.

Speaking during BUK’s 52nd inaugural lecture on Saturday, Professor Fagge highlighted the potential of everyday foods, like milk and eggs, to provide even more benefits through scientific advancements.

He noted that while these are among the most nutrient-dense foods, many Nigerians do not fully benefit from them due to inadequate processing and fortification.

“Since ancient times, humans have relied on livestock for food. Today, global milk production has reached 540 million metric tons, while meat and egg consumption continues to grow. Egg production alone has increased by over 200% in the last 30 years due to its affordability and high nutritional value,” he said.

However, he added that availability alone is not enough. “We need to process these foods in ways that enhance their nutritional value and ensure their safety.”

Professor Fagge urged policymakers to support research and investment in advanced food processing techniques.

He stated that Nigeria has the potential to lead Africa in food innovation, which could improve nutrition, reduce malnutrition, and create jobs in the agricultural sector.

