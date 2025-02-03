Opposition Leaders Plan Mega Party to Challenge Tinubu in 2027

Key political stakeholders across Nigeria have reportedly concluded plans to form a new mega party to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections, sidelining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which they consider ineffective.

A committee has been tasked with finalizing the coalition’s framework, with a February 2025 deadline to announce the party.

Possible presidential candidates include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Tambuwal, and Goodluck Jonathan.

The coalition is reportedly exploring the possibility of collaborating with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other political parties to strengthen its position.

As part of its strategy, the group is said to be leveraging the influence of Peter Obi, who has gained significant public support, as well as the leadership and political experience of Atiku Abubakar.

Additionally, the coordination of these efforts is being handled by the League of Northern Democrats, an organization led by Ibrahim Shekarau.

This approach appears to be aimed at creating a broader and more inclusive political alliance to achieve their shared objectives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...