Federal Ministry of Health Presents Maternal Mortality Intervention Report to Kano State

The Federal Ministry of Health, through its Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), has handed over a detailed report aimed at reducing maternal mortality to the Kano State government, on Saturday.

The National Coordinator of MAMII, Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, presented the report at the conclusion of a five-day workshop held in the state.

Dr. Adeyanju explained that the report focuses on key areas for improving community-level healthcare, including better financial and physical access to health facilities.

He emphasized that integrating the recommendations into Kano State’s annual operational plan would help secure the resources needed for timely interventions.

“This issue must be addressed urgently, as women continue to lose their lives every minute. This is unacceptable and goes against the vision of the president and the minister,” he said.

Dr. Ashiru Adamu Abubakar, the National Coordinator of SWAP, also spoke at the event. He highlighted the team’s comprehensive approach, which included reviewing existing evidence, visiting 10 communities in Kano, and consulting experts from Bangladesh and the United States.

“After five days of work, we are providing Kano State with a well-rounded document that identifies the main challenges and offers innovative solutions to save the lives of women and children,” he stated.

