Feyenoord Appoints Robin van Persie as New Head Coach

Feyenoord has officially announced the appointment of former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie as the club’s new head coach.

An agreement has been reached with his former club, sc Heerenveen, allowing the 41-year-old Rotterdam native to start at Feyenoord’s training complex 1908 next Monday. Van Persie will sign a contract running until mid-2027.

Joining him on the coaching staff is René Hake, who has been named assistant coach. Hake brings a wealth of experience from roles at clubs like FC Emmen, FC Twente, and Manchester United and has also signed a contract until mid-2027.

Feyenoord’s general manager, Dennis te Kloese, expressed his excitement about the appointments:

“We are thrilled to welcome a true club icon like Robin van Persie as the head coach of Feyenoord 1. Robin knows this club inside out and understands what it takes to achieve success. His international experience will be invaluable in helping our players grow. His attacking football philosophy aligns perfectly with Feyenoord’s vision — bold, intense, and dynamic. We’re also pleased to have René Hake on board, adding strength and expertise to the technical staff.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Robin van Persie shared his enthusiasm:

“I’m proud and honored to become Feyenoord’s head coach. Everyone knows how special my bond with this club is. I’m excited to work with the players at 1908, backed by a strong coaching team, and to achieve success together in De Kuip with the support of our fans.”

Van Persie, a product of Feyenoord’s youth academy at Varkenoord, has had a long-standing connection with the club. He made his first-team debut at 18 during the 2001-02 season, playing a key role in Feyenoord’s UEFA Cup triumph. After an illustrious career at Arsenal and Manchester United, where he won the Premier League, van Persie returned to Feyenoord in 2018 to lift the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruijff Shield before transitioning into coaching.

He began his coaching journey at Varkenoord and worked as an attacking specialist for Feyenoord’s first team. Most recently, he led Feyenoord Under-18 and the UEFA Youth League squad before taking charge at sc Heerenveen. Van Persie’s return to Feyenoord as head coach also sees video analyst Yöri Bosschaart follow him back to Rotterdam.

The club has confirmed that Robin van Persie will be officially introduced to the media on Monday, February 24, at 3:30 PM. Fans can watch the live broadcast on Feyenoord ONE.