Apple Plans $500 Billion Investment in the US, 20,000 Jobs Coming

Apple has announced a major investment plan, committing over $500 billion to projects in the United States over the next four years.

The company also aims to create 20,000 new jobs, focusing on research, software development, artificial intelligence, and silicon engineering.

A new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, is set to open in 2026, where Apple will assemble servers for its AI-powered products.

This plant is expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Additionally, the company plans to establish a Manufacturing Academy in Detroit to help businesses transition to advanced production methods.

This announcement follows recent remarks by former President Donald Trump, who claimed Apple was increasing investments in the US due to his trade policies.

His administration had imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, arguing that higher costs on foreign goods would push companies to shift production to America.

Apple currently works with suppliers in 24 factories across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah.

With this new investment, the tech giant is strengthening its presence in the US and expanding its role in key industries like AI and chip manufacturing.