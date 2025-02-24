Palmeiras Close In On Vitor Roque Signing In €25m Deal

Brazilian giants Palmeiras are on the verge of securing the services of highly-rated youngster Vitor Roque, with advanced talks underway to finalize the transfer.

According to sources, Palmeiras have agreed on a €25 million transfer fee with Barcelona, who currently hold the player’s rights. The deal also includes a 20% sell-on clause, which has been greenlit by the Catalan club.

The transfer saga has been complex, with Real Betis holding a buy option as part of a loan deal. However, Palmeiras are working to resolve the issue, awaiting the green light from Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini and the club’s hierarchy. Despite the remaining hurdles, Palmeiras are confident of completing the signing soon.

Vitor Roque, a highly touted young forward, has been on the radar of several top clubs. Palmeiras’ pursuit of the player underscores their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. The Brazilian club’s fans will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Roque’s signing.

The transfer fee of €25 million plus the 20% sell-on clause represents a significant investment by Palmeiras. However, the club is betting on Roque’s immense potential and the possibility of selling him for a higher price in the future. With the deal nearing completion, Palmeiras are poised to bolster their attacking options and make a statement in the transfer market.

As the final details are ironed out, Palmeiras supporters are growing increasingly excited about the prospect of welcoming Vitor Roque to the club. With the transfer window heating up, this deal is set to be one of the most significant moves in Brazilian football this season.