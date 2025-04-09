Federal Government Moves to Revamp Nigeria’s Textile Industry

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to reviving Nigeria’s Cotton, Textile, and Garment (CTG) sector, aiming to reposition it for long-term growth and global competitiveness.

This assurance was given by the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Enoh, during a stakeholders’ forum held in Abuja on Wednesday. The event, focused on revitalising the CTG sector, was themed “Co-Creating Solutions to Grow CTG Industry in Nigeria.”

According to Enoh, the gathering was convened to conclude deliberations on the updated policy framework that would drive the industry’s full-scale revival. He noted that the discussion was geared toward ensuring the sector’s sustainability, guided by international standards.

“As we seek to revive and reposition the sector, the ministry is fully committed to building a strong policy and institutional framework that reflects today’s realities and tomorrow’s possibilities.

“Your participation will support transparency, amplify stakeholder voices, and contribute to the development of this vital sector.

“But this cannot and should not be done in isolation.

“Your presence here is a powerful reminder that sustainable solutions are best shaped by those who live the challenges, those who drive the innovations and those who carry the vision.

“We appreciate your usual support and cooperation,’’ he stated.

The minister emphasized that the meeting was not merely for consultation but served as a platform for collaboration and joint innovation.

“I really appreciate your time, your voice, and your willingness to contribute meaningfully to this process.

“Together we can weave a new narrative for the CTG industry, one of reliance, resilience, competitiveness, and shared prosperity,’’ he added.

Enoh also announced the inauguration of the Industrial Revolution Work Group, noting that a central mandate of the team is to resuscitate dormant industries and restore them to productivity. He urged Nigerians to take pride in local products, stressing that patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods would strengthen the economy and unlock untapped opportunities.

In a related remark, Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, underscored the sector’s potential to significantly impact economic advancement, job creation, and industrial transformation.

He described the CTG sector as a vital pillar of national development, providing livelihoods for millions and contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Rimi advocated for strong partnerships with key stakeholders to tap into the industry’s full potential and achieve its strategic goals.

Speaking on behalf of the Garment and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (GAMAN), Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi highlighted the garment segment as a critical driver of demand within the CTG value chain.

She noted that the garment sector offers an immediate path to job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and global recognition of locally produced goods.

Also contributing, Mr. Hamma Kwajaffa, Director-General of the Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association, expressed optimism that the stakeholder engagement would elevate the industry’s visibility and help tackle prevailing challenges.

He explained that the association supports textile-related businesses with training and resources on manufacturing techniques and human capital development.