Oke-Ere Women Protest Insecurity, Kidnappings and Killings in Kogi Community

A group of angry women from Oke-Ere, a community in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, staged a protest on Wednesday over what they described as the ongoing terror unleashed on their community by armed kidnappers and suspected Fulani herdsmen.

In a video seen online, mostly elderly women marched through the town half-naked, chanting sorrowful songs and calling for urgent government intervention.

They lamented the frequent attacks, kidnappings, and killings that have tormented their community for several months.

Some of the women were seen weeping and singing as they held sticks and leaves, symbolizing their grief and desperation.

A Facebook user, Kogi Pulse, shared a post saying, “The women of Oke-Ere in Yagba West are offering prayers for the safety of their land from kidnappers and Fulani herdsmen.”

“The women are fed up with the insecurity and senseless killings of their husbands, children, and loved ones. They can no longer go to the market or their farms to earn a living,” the post added, with the hashtag #FreeYagbaWestFromInsecurity.

In March, suspected kidnappers attacked travelers on the Ayere-Kabba federal highway in Kogi State, abducting three people and injuring four others. The injured victims were taken to St. John’s Hospital in Kabba for treatment.

This incident is one of many violent attacks in the state, with herdsmen often blamed for the ongoing wave of abductions and killings.