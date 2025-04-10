Kemi Olunloyo Makes Shocking Allegations Following Father’s Death

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has once again stirred public attention — this time, with emotional and disturbing revelations about her late father, former Oyo State Governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

In a series of TikTok videos released after his passing, Kemi expressed deep pain and accused her father of inflicting years of physical and emotional abuse on her and her siblings.

She recounted several harrowing incidents, including claims that her younger brother was once tied to a ceiling fan and beaten over a theft allegation, and in another case, burned with a hot iron. According to Kemi, the trauma from their upbringing has left lasting scars on the family.

One of the most shocking claims involved allegations that her father took two of her brothers to a ritualist, where they were allegedly made to drink human blood. She linked this to one brother’s death in the UK and another contracting HIV.

Kemi also accused her father and his wife of using spiritual means—referred to as juju—on her first son, who returned from a trip to Nigeria mute and was later diagnosed with autism.

She condemned the public tributes being paid to her father, saying he never supported his own children while helping outsiders succeed.

Kemi’s explosive statements have sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing sympathy for her pain, while others question the timing and intent behind her revelations.