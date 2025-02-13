EPL: Everton Shatters Liverpool’s Early Title Celebrations at Anfield

Everton has put Liverpool’s early title celebrations on hold after the Toffees held the Reds to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the much-anticipated derby.

The game, which was supposed to have been played in December 2024, was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions around Anfield.

Both halves were filled with action as goals were scored and later equalized by the opponents.

Everton struck first through Beto’s third-minute goal, but 13 minutes later, Mac Allister found the equalizer for Liverpool, ending the first half level.

The second half began with Mohamed Salah putting his side ahead, scoring his 22nd league goal of the season. Unfortunately for Liverpool, Everton equalized through Doucouré’s 90+12-minute goal. The derby ended in a 2-2 draw at full-time at Anfield.

This result means that Liverpool now sit on 57 points, seven points ahead of Arsenal, who are their closest challengers at the top of the Premier League table.

