UCL Playoff: Bayern and Benfica Secure Massive Away Wins.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff knockout phase has been completed, with the final four games taking place on Wednesday night.
It was a night of significant advantage for Bayern Munich and Benfica, both securing emphatic away victories.
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Michael Oliseh and Harry Kane got the job done for Bundesliga giants Bayern, with both scoring in the first and second half, respectively, to secure a crucial win in Scotland. Although Celtic managed to pull one back, they couldn’t find an equalizer, as the match ended 1-2 in favor of the visitors.
Monaco 0-1 Benfica
Benfica also clinched an away victory, scoring early in the first half. Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis netted the only goal of the match, separating the two sides at full-time.
Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan
AC Milan suffered a shock defeat as Feyenoord struck early, scoring just three minutes into the game. Despite Milan dominating possession and creating more goal-scoring opportunities, they were unable to find an equalizer.
Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta
Belgian side Club Brugge secured victory thanks to a late penalty conversion. In what seemed to be heading for a draw, Brugge capitalized on a last-minute opportunity to claim all three points.
The return legs are scheduled for next week, with the eight winners advancing to the knockout round alongside the already qualified teams.