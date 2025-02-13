Former NHIS Boss, Usman Yusuf, Speaks Out from Kuje Prison

Professor Usman Yusuf, Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his legal troubles.

Yusuf, facing allegations of N90 million fraud, made this statement on Wednesday after being remanded in Kuje Prison.

A respected hematologist and bone marrow transplantation specialist, Yusuf, revealed that he is being held in the VIP section of the prison. Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him to lead NHIS in 2016, but he faced multiple suspensions and investigations during his tenure.

Yusuf was taken into custody over allegations of financial misconduct, including the unauthorized payment of N6.8 billion to himself and NHIS staff. He linked his arrest to his speech at the maiden summit of Tafiyar Matasan Arewa, a Northern Youth Movement, held in Bauchi on January 25, 2025.

He addressed Northern youths in his speech, urging them to take charge of their future. He outlined ten key issues affecting the North.

Yusuf said he urged Northern youths to stay united, avoid violence, and resist any attempt to divide them along religious or ethnic lines.

Yusuf noticed unidentified individuals monitoring him at his hotel after the summit. On January 29, 2025, two men in black suits arrived at his home in the evening, claiming they had orders to take him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters.

He said he requested an arrest warrant but was told it was unnecessary. When he asked for time to change clothes, the operatives refused, preventing him and his wife from retrieving anything. Outside, five armed policemen surrounded his house.

Yusuf described how he was forcibly taken into a vehicle and driven recklessly to the EFCC office, where he was processed, handed a list of charges, and denied access to his family. He was then placed in a crowded cell with three other detainees.

At 7 a.m., he was informed he would be taken to court. He claimed that EFCC officials deliberately made him appear unkempt by denying him access to proper clothing and a shave. However, his court hearing was postponed to February 3, 2025, forcing him to spend six days in EFCC detention.

After his court appearance on February 3, Yusuf was remanded in Kuje Prison until February 12. He described his arrival as emotional but praised the prison staff for their professionalism. He was placed in the VIP section, where inmates have limited privileges but remain under constant surveillance.

He likened prison life to a structured boarding school, where inmates perform assigned duties. Despite his situation, he said many prisoners recognized him and shared their personal stories, particularly those awaiting trial for years.

Kuje Prison, initially built for 560 inmates, now houses 960, with only 21% convicted and 79% still awaiting trial. Yusuf said his time in prison gave him firsthand insight into the suffering of many young men who the justice system has left behind.

On February 12, when he was due for a bail hearing, the judge adjourned the case to February 27, extending his stay in prison by another 15 days. Yusuf remains in custody as he awaits the court’s decision.

