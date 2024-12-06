Dele Farotimi’s Book Becomes Amazon Bestseller After His Arrest – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Dele Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, surged to bestseller status on Amazon after his arrest, followed by a petition by Afe Babalola, a prominent lawyer and businessman. The book critiques systemic corruption in Nigeria’s judiciary and alleges misconduct by legal figures, including claims involving Babalola, who is 93 years old. Initially released in July 2024 with low sales, Farotimi’s arrest on Tuesday ignited widespread interest, sparking a rush for copies both online and in Nigerian bookstores. Farotimi was detained in Lagos by armed police and transported to Ado Ekiti, about 300 kilometers away, where Babalola is influential. He was arraigned on Wednesday, with the court ordering his remand until a bail hearing set for December 10.

2. Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated the Senate’s intention to continue work on tax reform bills, describing them as significant for Nigeria’s development. He noted that a committee led by Senator Abba Moro has been established to address concerns about the bills in consultation with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). Akpabio explained that once a bill passes its second reading, it proceeds to the Senate Committee on Finance for consultations and public hearings. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele disputed reports that the Senate had suspended discussions on the bills, stating they remain under active consideration. He clarified that the bills, being executive proposals, can only be withdrawn by the President, and the Committee on Finance is working within its deadline. In a related development, 16 South-South senators supported the tax reform bills, citing their potential to improve national revenue and economic stability.

3. Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo has introduced reforms at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and General Aviation Terminal (GAT) under the “Operation Air Clean” initiative. The changes include replacing joint luggage inspections with intelligence-based screening, advanced technology, and non-physical profiling to improve efficiency and transparency. Key measures include observation zones with surveillance cameras, collaborative DSS and Immigration checkpoints, optimized Customs procedures, and mobile courts for swift prosecution of offenders. Other improvements involve enhanced lighting, signage, free Wi-Fi, a timed parking system, and stricter enforcement against unauthorized activities. The reforms aim to streamline operations, address end-of-year travel challenges, and align Nigeria’s airports with global standards. FAAN has urged public support to ensure safer and more efficient airport experiences.

4. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in a targeted attack near the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. He was en route to the company’s annual investor conference. The masked shooter, described as wearing black-and-white sneakers and a gray backpack, remains at large. Police suspect the attack may be connected to grievances against insurance practices, citing marked bullets reading “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.” The shooter, seen in surveillance footage, demonstrated firearm proficiency, clearing a pistol jam during the ambush. He escaped on an e-bike via Central Park, leaving behind a cellphone and other items being analyzed by investigators. Thompson, a married father of two and UnitedHealthcare’s CEO since 2021, was known for his low profile. His wife revealed he had received threats, though local authorities found no reports of such incidents. Police have released photos of a person of interest and are investigating leads, including visits to nearby hostels. Flags at UnitedHealthcare headquarters have been lowered to half-mast as the search for the suspect continues.

5. Renowned Islamic scholar and singer Sheik Muhyideen Ajani Bello has passed away at 84. Sheik Almudeer Ajiginni confirmed his death on Facebook and later corroborated by Alfa Aribidesi of At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah and Islamic singer Alhaji Basit Olarenwaju (Aponle Anabi). Born in 1940 in Ibadan, Alhaji Bello was celebrated for his profound teachings and commitment to Islamic scholarship. His passing was announced on Friday, December 6.

6. On Thursday, December 5, Bitcoin reached a historic high of over $100,000, with US President-elect Donald Trump taking credit for the surge. Trump, who had promised to make the United States the global leader in cryptocurrency, celebrated the milestone on Truth Social, saying, “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!” The rise came after Trump announced Paul Atkins, a supporter of digital currencies, as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hovering below $100,000, Bitcoin jumped following the news, hitting $103,800 before settling around $101,000. Bitcoin has risen by about 140% this year, with increased interest from major investors and hopes for less regulation under Trump’s leadership. Though Trump once called cryptocurrencies a “scam,” he has since launched his crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, and aligned with Elon Musk, another cryptocurrency supporter. Trump’s plans may include creating a US reserve of Bitcoin using seized tokens, which could encourage more countries to accept the digital currency. Despite its growing popularity, Bitcoin is still criticized for its price swings, links to illegal activities, and the large amounts of energy needed to “mine” it.

