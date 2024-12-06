NFF Awards: Progression Stalls Three Months After Announcement, Raising Doubts Over Commitment

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has once again fallen short of delivering on its promises.

On October 2, 2024, the NFF announced via its social media platforms and website the launch of monthly football awards for Nigerian players across all leagues, including the Nigeria Professional Football League.

According to the Federation, these Monthly Awards were designed to celebrate the excellence, dedication, and passion of Nigerian football players. The awards aimed to recognize standout performances on the pitch, with categories such as:

Player of the Month (Male & Female)

Goal of the Month

Discovery of the Month

The NFF asserted that the nomination process for these awards would be scientific and unbiased, stating that an independent organization would reportedly be tasked with analyzing players’ statistics to ensure that nominees represented the best performances of the month.

This data-driven approach was meant to guarantee fairness and accuracy in the selection process.

Despite these promises, The News Chronicle has observed a complete lack of updates on this initiative across all NFF platforms, including its website and social media channels.

Based on the NFF’s initial announcement, the first set of nominees for October was expected to be unveiled on October 3, 2024. Journalists and fans were to participate in voting from October 3 to October 7, with votes allocated on a 60%-40% basis.

Nonetheless, three months later, no further information has been released.

Despite persistent efforts by The News Chronicle’s sports correspondent to seek updates, the Federation has failed to provide any clarity.

The ongoing silence erodes the NFF’s credibility and raises doubts about its capacity to honour its commitments.