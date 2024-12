According to reports, popular Islamic cleric, Ajani Bello has passed away.

It was learnt that Bello, who hailed from the Arolu compound near Oranyan in Ibadan North East Local Government Area in Oyo State died in the early hours of Friday, Dec 6.

The 84-year-old Islamic cleric lived most of his life in Kano before his recent return to Ibadan, his hometown.

Asof press time, details of his burial have not been revealed yet.

Details shortly…

