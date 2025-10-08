Dasuki ₦33.2bn Fraud: EFCC Seeks Adjournment to Update Witness List

Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, adjourned the trial of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), to October 31, 2025.

The adjournment followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to update its list of witnesses.

Dasuki is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an amended 32-count charge of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving N33.2 billion.

He is being tried alongside a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two companies Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

One of the charges alleges that Dasuki, while serving as National Security Adviser, misused N10 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser’s account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in November 2014.

The money, said to have been received in foreign currencies $47 million and €5.6 million, was allegedly diverted to fund the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election, contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act.

All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, EFCC detective Adariku Michael testified that the agency launched an investigation in September 2015 after receiving intelligence about large-scale fund movements from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) between October 2014 and April 2015.

However, defence counsel Solomon Umoh (SAN), representing Baba-Kusa, objected to Michael’s testimony, arguing that his name was not included in the EFCC’s original witness list.

In response, EFCC counsel O. Atolagbe explained that the witness had previously testified before the Chief Judge and had already submitted relevant documents to the court.

Atolagbe also noted that the case had been ongoing for nearly a decade and requested an adjournment to regularise the Commission’s witness list. The defence did not oppose the request.

Justice Agbaza granted the request and adjourned the case until October 31, 2025, for continuation of the trial.