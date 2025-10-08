Obasanjo Pledges Support to Help Bauchi Attract Foreign Investors

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he is ready to assist Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in attracting foreign investors to the state.

Obasanjo, who spoke during the commissioning of the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre in Bauchi, emphasized the importance of both local and international investment in Nigeria’s development.

He highlighted the potential of Bauchi’s tourism sector, saying it could be developed into a major attraction for visitors from within and outside the country.

“We can develop Bauchi into one of Nigeria’s top tourist destinations,” Obasanjo said. “Visitors will be able to stay in hotels, attend conferences here, and make Bauchi a center of attraction and tourism in Nigeria.

“I congratulate you once again. As we commission this project, we are also starting a conversation on investment something our country urgently needs. Governor, I want to assure you that I will go anywhere with you to seek investments for Bauchi State.”

The former President also praised Governor Mohammed for his developmental efforts.

“In terms of developing Bauchi State, I am impressed by what I have seen and heard,” Obasanjo said. “This international conference center, named after one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”