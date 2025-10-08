spot_img
October 8, 2025

News
— By: Pius Kadon

10 Surprising Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC’s Acting Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named May Agbamuche-Mbu as its Acting Chairman following the expiration of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure, marking the start of a new chapter in the leadership of Nigeria’s electoral body.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior National Commissioner and a respected legal practitioner, assumes the role in line with INEC’s internal succession policy, which mandates that the most senior Commissioner steps in pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.

Hailing from Delta State in the South-South, Agbamuche-Mbu brings over 30 years of legal and administrative experience to the position. Colleagues describe her as a calm, reform-driven leader known for integrity and institutional discipline.

Born in Kano State, she began her education at St. Louis Secondary School before earning a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1984 and was called to the Nigerian Bar the following year.

Her pursuit of excellence took her abroad, where she qualified as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and earned an LL.M. in Commercial and Corporate Law from Queen Mary University of London. She also holds postgraduate degrees in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch, Agbamuche-Mbu once served as its Secretary and is widely regarded as an expert in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Before joining INEC in 2016, she was the Managing Partner of the Lagos-based firm Norfolk Partners and also gained prominence in legal journalism as Editor of THISDAY Lawyer, where her “Legal Eagle” column published over 120 influential articles between 2014 and 2016.

She has also served in several national roles, including as the sole solicitor on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (2010–2011) and as a member of the 2016 Ministerial Committee that drafted Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Road Map.

An INEC official who spoke on condition of anonymity described her elevation as “expected,” saying, “Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu has the experience, temperament, and institutional knowledge to ensure continuity and stability at this crucial moment.”

With her assumption of office, attention now turns to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is expected to name a substantive Chairman ahead of the Commission’s next round of electoral activities.

10 Key Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu

  1. Veteran Legal Practitioner: Over 30 years of professional experience spanning both public and private sectors.

  2. Delta Roots, Kano Upbringing: Born in Kano but originally from Delta State.

  3. OAU Graduate: Obtained her LL.B from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1984.

  4. Dual Bar Qualifications: Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985 and the UK Bar thereafter.

  5. Highly Educated: Holds an LL.M and two postgraduate degrees from UK institutions.

  6. ADR Specialist: Member and former Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

  7. Public Service Record: Served on presidential and ministerial committees shaping national policy.

  8. Law Firm Leader: Former Managing Partner of Norfolk Partners, Lagos.

  9. Legal Writer: Former THISDAY Lawyer editor and columnist.

  10. Respected Reformer: Known within INEC for integrity, balance, and administrative competence.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
© 2025 The News Chronicle.

