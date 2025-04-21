Pope Francis was Committed to Peace, Social Justice -Nigerian Government 

The Nigerian Government has expressed profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who departed this life on 21 April 2025, at the age of 88 years.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government said the Holy Father was a global moral leader whose papacy was marked by humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to peace, social justice and the dignity of all people.

“Nigeria commiserates with the teeming population of the catholic church in the country and joins the international community, particularly the Catholic faithful worldwide, in mourning this immense loss. Pope Francis’ deep concern for the marginalized; including refugees, the poor, and victims of conflict, resonated strongly in Nigeria, where his calls for interreligious harmony and solidarity were a beacon of hope amid challenges.

“His historic 2022 apology for the Church’s role in colonial injustices, including the suffering of Indigenous peoples, indeed set a powerful example of reconciliation. Also worthy of commendation is his advocacy for peace in Africa and other conflict areas in the world, reflecting his universal pastoral mission.

“In this moment of grief, therefore, Nigeria extends heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the Catholic Church, and the Argentine people, who gifted the world this extraordinary pontiff.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and trust that his legacy of mercy, dialogue and care for our common home will endure,” the statement said.