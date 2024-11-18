Chad Arrests Security Personnel Over Alleged Collusion with Jihadist Groups

Chadian authorities have arrested security personnel accused of aiding Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) factions in attacks on defensive sites in Lac Province.

The operation, part of “Operation Haskinate,” aims to crack down on internal threats to national security.

The evidence against the accused personnel came to light through a series of interrogation videos received on November 15, 2024, according to a report by a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad area, Zagazola Makama.

One detainee reportedly declared allegiance to Boko Haram and blasted Chad’s Zaghawa-led government, accusing it of straying from Islamic principles.

The detainee also called on Chadian Muslims to resist “unbelievers,” referencing global sympathies from regions like Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

This development highlights ongoing security challenges in the Lake Chad region, where Islamist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP frequently target civilians.

President Mahamat Idriss Déby’s administration is intensifying efforts to counter insurgency and tackle alleged infiltration within its security forces.

