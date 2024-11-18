Maiduguri Court Continues Trial of Protesters, Including Minors

A Maiduguri High Court in Borno State resumed the trial of 19 individuals, including three minors on Monday.

The suspects were arrested in August for allegedly participating in peaceful #EndBadGovernance protests against economic hardship and hunger in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force has charged the suspects with treason. According to NewsCentral TV, which shared images from the court proceedings on X (formerly Twitter), the trial is taking place at Maiduguri High Court 10, presided over by Justice Aisha Mohammed Ali.

The three minors, aged between 14 and 17, were accused of being part of a group called “Zanga-zanga” (protest) on WhatsApp and TikTok, where they allegedly conspired to incite violence against the state. This accusation falls under Section 79 of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

Additionally, eleven of the defendants were charged with displaying the Russian flag in public, an act that reportedly violates Section 42 and is punishable under Section 76(b) of the Penal Code Law.

All the suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

