U.S. President Joe Biden, in the final months of his administration, has authorized Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for strikes inside Russia.

Biden’s decision allows Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 190 miles, to target Russian and North Korean troops operating in Russian territory.

Speaking to Reuters and NBC News, U.S. officials confirmed Ukraine’s plans to conduct the first such attacks in the coming days.

Biden’s approval reportedly follows months of lobbying by Ukraine for advanced weaponry to counter Russian advances and North Korean reinforcements. His administration, however, has faced criticism for delaying the decision.

U.S. Representative Michael R. Turner of Ohio criticized Biden’s timing, stating:

“President Biden should have listened to President Zelensky’s pleas much earlier.”

Russian Politician Maria Butina condemned the decision, warning that Biden’s move risks sparking a third world war and critiquing the U.S. administration for escalating the conflict.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President-elect Donald Trump, expressed disapproval on social media platform X, accusing Biden of fueling war for political gain:

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the development, stating in a televised address:

“Missiles will speak for themselves. Such things are not announced.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in earlier remarks, stated that the use of long-range U.S. weapons would be viewed as NATO’s direct participation in the war. Putin’s administration also accused the West of trying to destabilize Russian control over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces recently gained territory.

The announcement coincides with the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where UK opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and other Western leaders pledged further support for Ukraine. Starmer emphasized the need for long-term aid in light of Russia’s use of North Korean troops.

In recent months, Russia has launched massive missile and drone strikes, including a November 17 attack on Sumy, which killed 18 people. North Korea’s involvement, with reports of over 10,000 troops aiding Russia, has also added new complexities to the conflict.

With only two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025, the Biden administration’s move signals a decisive, albeit controversial, stance on Ukraine. Trump has previously promised to end the war quickly, though details of his plans remain unclear.

Analysts suggest that this decision could provoke severe retaliation from Russia, with U.S. intelligence warning of potential escalations, including attacks on NATO allies.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy aims to use ATACMS to fortify Ukraine’s defenses in Kursk and maintain territorial leverage ahead of future negotiations.

