Catholic Priest Murdered by Gunmen in Anambra to be Buried Thursday

The Okonkwo Family of Urueze village in Ekwulumili community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has announced the burial date for their son, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who yet-to-be-identified gunmen murdered.

Fr. Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, was gunned down on Thursday, December 26, 2024, by unidentified assailants, who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road.

The priest, a pharmacist who also Managed the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, was 40 years old before his death.

According to a burial poster signed by Mr. Edmund Okonkwo (for the family), Fr. Okonkwo will rest on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

It further added that Month’s mind and family funeral will be held at Fr. Okonkwo’s home parish, St. Luke Catholic Church, Urueze Ekwulumili, on January 24, while condolence visits continue at his family house, opposite Urueze Village Hall Ekwulumili same day.

TNC gathered that Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo was born on August 11, 1984, and ordained on July 11, 2015.

