WHO, Anambra Govt Partner to Train LGA Chairmen, Stakeholders on Grassroots Healthcare Delivery

Anambra State Government has collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to organize a one-day retreat for the 21 Local Government Chairmen, LG Directors of Health, Supervisors, and partners on Integrated Primary HealthCare (PHC) Service Delivery across the state.

The retreat aims to ensure effective uptake in routine immunization, vaccine acceptance, and optimal healthcare service delivery across the state. It also seeks to ensure the 21 LG Chairmen fully take ownership of health in their local government areas.

The meeting organized by the State Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), was held in Awka,

Addressing the retreat, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, emphasized the need for the state to improve its low level of immunization vaccine acceptance due to its proven benefits certified by the World Health Organization.

He regretted that despite the proven benefits of immunization, vaccine hesitancy remains a critical challenge, particularly in grassroots local government areas of the state.

“Refusal of vaccines despite the availability of vaccination services is a complex issue influenced by multiple factors, including misinformation, cultural beliefs, lack of trust in healthcare systems, poor awareness campaign and fear of side effects.

“In some cases, religious doctrines and traditional practices further contribute to poor acceptance rates, leaving many communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Addressing this issue requires coordinated strategies to educate communities, build trust, and strengthen the delivery of immunization services across the state,” Obidike stated.

The Commissioner noted that the engagement was to develop the institutional capacity and responsiveness required to enhance primary healthcare service delivery across the state’s 179 communities.

He also urged the participants to intensify awareness campaigns on the benefits of immunization in their various council areas.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Pharm. Chisom Uchem thanked the participants for supporting the state’s healthcare system.

For his part, the Aguata LGA Chairman, Dr. Chibueze Offorbuike, who is also the ALGON Chairman in the state, assured of the commitment of all 21 LGA Chairmen to addressing all the issues raised.

According to him, health is a critical component in the state government’s efforts towards building a livable and prosperous homeland. As grassroots leaders, they have to advance the agenda.

Commending the initiative of the retreat, Oforbuike expressed the hope that there will be a change going forward in the LGAs that spell very low health indices for the state.

“This meeting is very important because, as LGA chairmen, who are close to the people, we must understand what is required of us to ensure that our people get the utmost benefits from the government’s health intervention programmes.

“On our part, we will double our efforts to overturn the negative numbers some of the LGAs have in the area of health,” he assured.

