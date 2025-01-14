Arsenal Closing In on Summer Signing of Zubimendi

In a significant development, Arsenal FC is reportedly in advanced talks to secure the services of Real Sociedad’s talented midfielder, Zubimendi.

According to sources, negotiations are underway behind the scenes to finalize the deal for the summer of 2025. Despite Real Sociedad’s reluctance to part with their prized asset, Arsenal is poised to trigger Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause.

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal has been working diligently to secure Zubimendi’s signature, with the player’s camp engaged in contract discussions. While Real Sociedad is keen to retain Zubimendi, the prospect of a significant payday and the player’s own ambitions may ultimately lead to his departure.

Arsenal’s confidence in securing the deal is growing, with final details being ironed out with Zubimendi’s representatives.

The Gunners are eager to bolster their midfield options, and Zubimendi’s arrival would be a significant coup. The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances for Real Sociedad, and Arsenal believes he has the potential to make a significant impact in the Premier League.

The proposed transfer has sparked excitement among Arsenal fans, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of fresh talent. With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal is expected to be active in the market, and Zubimendi’s signing would be a statement of intent.

As the negotiations reach their final stages, all eyes will be on Arsenal to see if they can secure Zubimendi’s signature. If successful, the deal would be a significant boost to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that the transfer is completed without any last-minute complications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...