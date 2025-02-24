Ruggedman Opens Up on Staying Single and His Vow Against Having a Child Out of Wedlock

Veteran Nigerian rapper and activist, Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has shared his thoughts on still being unmarried and childless at 51.

Speaking on a recent episode of Your View on TVC, the rapper revealed that he made a personal vow in his younger years never to have a child outside of marriage.

While he has stayed true to that decision, he sometimes wonders if it was the right or wrong choice.

“I am not married and do not have a child yet. When I was much younger, I vowed never to have a child out of wedlock. Sometimes, I question whether I made the right decision or not. But I believe marriage takes a lot from both partners, and it should be done with someone you truly love,” he said.

Reflecting on past relationships, Ruggedman shared that he had met women he thought he would settle down with, but things didn’t work out.

He recalled one particular case where a wealthy man entered the picture, and the woman’s mother ended the relationship.

Despite societal expectations, Ruggedman revealed in a previous 2021 interview that his family has never pressured him into marriage. He remains firm in his belief that he will settle down when the time feels right.