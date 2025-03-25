Anambra Launches Free Hydrocele Surgery Programme in Renewed Fight Against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)

Anambra State Government, in partnership with the Carter Centre, TCC, has launched a free Hydrocele Surgery programme for affected patients across the state.

The initiative commenced on March 20th and will end on March 31st, 2025.

Three general hospitals, spread across the state’s three senatorial zones, have been chosen for the surgery activities.

They include Umueri General Hospital for Anambra North, Enugwukwu General Hospital for Anambra Central, and Ekwulobia General Hospital for the Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

The Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Control and Elimination Programme in the State Ministry of Health, Dr Emmanuel Obikwelu, made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen in Awka.

He says the initiative underscores Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in Anambra State.

He revealed that the initiative, aimed at alleviating the debilitating burden of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), is a major step towards achieving the 2030 elimination mandate for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

According to him, under the leadership of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, the State Ministry of Health has continued to break new ground in prioritizing public health interventions targeting the most vulnerable populations.

“In partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Health, The Carter Center has spearheaded efforts to provide free hydrocele surgery to affected men across the state.

“Following a comprehensive case search in 2024, which identified 143 cases of elephantiasis and 69 cases of hydrocele, the need for immediate intervention became evident.

“In response, The Carter Center, renowned for its global health initiatives, stepped in to sponsor the cost of hydrocele surgeries, removing any financial barriers that could prevent patients from accessing care.

“The ongoing Free Hydrocele Surgery Program, is being implemented in three designated general hospitals, strategically selected to ensure access for residents across the state’s three senatorial zones,” he said.

Dr Obikwelu said the programme offers a minimum health care package free of charge to all eligible patients, with The Carter Center covering the full surgery cost.

He called on all men suffering from hydrocele, otherwise known as ‘Ibi’, to promptly visit the nearest designated general hospital to benefit from the surgery.

He also urged individuals with elephantiasis (known locally as “Ukwu Aba-Shoe”) to report to the nearest health center. Plans are underway to initiate case management for lymphedema in April 2025.

The medical expert emphasized the need for effective community mobilization and information dissemination to ensure that everyone is included.

He expressed the hope that with the ongoing collaboration between the state government, The Carter Center, and local health authorities, more cases will be identified, treated, and managed, bringing Anambra State closer to achieving the 2030 NTD elimination target.

Obikwelu said, “The ongoing NTD program aligns seamlessly with the Soludo administration’s broader agenda to deliver equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare services to all residents of Anambra State.

“With sustained efforts, robust advocacy, and continued community engagement, Anambra State is well on its way to eliminating neglected tropical diseases as a public health problem.

“Governor Soludo’s administration remains committed to building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Anambra, where no one is left behind in the pursuit of quality healthcare and improved living standards.”