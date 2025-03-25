Obi Is A Failed Politician, He Does Not Know The Meaning Of Democracy– Bwala

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, as a failed politician.

The former spokesman for the PDP presidential campaign team in the 2023 election, emphasized that Obi does not even know the meaning of democracy.

This is coming hours after the former governor claimed that democracy in Nigeria had collapsed.

Speaking at a colloquium to mark the 60th birthday of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, in Abuja on Monday, the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election stated that the progress made since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999 had been eroded.

In a swift response to Obi’s remarks, Bwala, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, March 25 said that the former Anambra state governor does not have a history of democratic activism from his school days to the present.

“It is funny how failed politicians are trying to redefine democracy. @PeterObi said democracy has collapsed. Does he even know the meaning of democracy? When people were fighting for democracy, Gregory was buying and selling. He doesn’t have a history of any democratic activism from his school days to date. His expertise lies in instigating hate speech and vitriol. Talk is cheap.” Bwala added.