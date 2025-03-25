NBA YoungBoy Released from Prison After Plea Deal

American rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, popularly known as NBA YoungBoy, has been released from federal prison.

The rapper, who has faced multiple legal battles over the years, was reportedly freed on Monday, March 24, 2025.

News of his release was shared by Jamaican-American podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akademiks wrote, “Looks like NBA YOUNGBOY has been released from federal prison and either transferred to a halfway house or is headed home.” His post immediately sparked reactions from fans eager to know the rapper’s next steps.

NBA YoungBoy had been serving a 27-month sentence on federal charges. However, his legal troubles intensified in 2024 when he entered a no-contest plea for 36 additional charges.

Despite the severity of the situation, the rapper struck a plea deal that significantly changed the outcome of his case.

As part of the agreement, Judge Spencer Walsh reduced YoungBoy’s felony charges to Class A misdemeanors. Instead of serving additional time, he was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

This ruling paved the way for his early release, allowing him to either transition to a halfway house or return home under certain conditions.

Fans of the rapper are now eagerly waiting to see what comes next for him—whether he will focus on his music career or take time to step away from the spotlight. With his legal troubles still unfolding, only time will tell what the future holds for NBA YoungBoy.