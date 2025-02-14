A Fast And Fascinating Sea Life Doesn’t Need To Be Fishy 

People’s vain actions affect marine life: siltation, plastic pollution,

overfishing, habitat loss, warming, algae blooms and acidification.

Me: Apologies for that. Tell me about your lifestyle and habits.

We’re swift swimmers in coastal, oceanic waters. Our habitats.

Me: Fine. Are you fish? What about your diet and nutrition?

There’s nothing fishy about us. Oh, people and manipulation!

Me: Just curious. I didn’t say so, I know swift from shifty or shady.

Lovely bathers, is it not likely for you to be fish, without being fishy?

Sir, did you just say what…. lovely bothers? Are you spinning a yarn?

Me: Who? I said bathers. To put words into my mouth is a barren pun.

We’re not fish though we feed or feast on other animals. Keep your land!

We’re cute carnivores. Ours is an adventurous, nomadic sea life of the squid.

With an extended tube-like body, short arms, wee wise eyes and a solid head,

two tentacles, a rear fin on each side, we boast earning proficient predators’ scores.

People are the greediest, vilest pillagers. Can you be kinder? Brutal botchers and bores!

