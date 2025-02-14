Nedu Wazobia Quits Honest Brunch Podcast After Online Drama with VeryDarkMan

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia has stepped down from the Honest Brunch podcast after facing continuous backlash from social critic VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The controversy started when Nedu invited Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija star, to the show. During the episode, Deeone alleged that VDM was involved with men and had accepted money for intimate favors. This sparked outrage, and VDM quickly fired back.

VDM accused Nedu of setting him up and using the podcast as a platform to tarnish his image. In retaliation, he exposed several private conversations he allegedly had with Nedu, including details about the women Nedu had supposedly been with. He even challenged Nedu to deny the claims.

However, some of the women mentioned in VDM’s accusations spoke out, insisting they had no personal relationship with Nedu beyond professional interactions.

They released videos refuting the allegations and distancing themselves from the drama.

Amid the growing tension, Nedu announced his decision to quit the podcast, citing the need for peace of mind, family, and the integrity of the show. He shared an official statement on his page confirming his exit.

